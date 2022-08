A wildfire reported near The Dalles has shut down a section of Interstate 84 on Thursday, August 4, 2022 (KOIN).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A wildfire near The Dalles has shut down the eastbound ramp of Interstate 84 Thursday, according to TripCheck.

The closure was reported near milepost 87 just after 10:05 a.m. Drivers in the area are being detoured.

Plumes of smoke from the wildfire can be seen in the area.

KOIN 6 is working to learn more. This is a developing story.