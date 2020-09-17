Wildfires and forest management: What experts say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The speed the Oregon wildfires developed and spread was unlike anything firefighters saw before. So what can be done to prevent it in the future?

Carrie Berger, the Forestry and Natural Resources Extension Fire Program Manager for Oregon State University, joined AM Extra with insight into forest management, how communities can prepare, some of the challenges and what lessons we’ve all learned.

