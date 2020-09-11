Wildfires in Oregon: Names, locations, size, containment

Buildings are engulfed in flames as a wildfire ravages the central Oregon town of Talent near Medford late Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. (Kevin Jantzer via AP)

Nearly 1 million acres of Oregon already torched

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nearly 1 million acres of Oregon have so far been torched by dozens of wildfires that erupted Monday when easterly winds roared through the state, forcing the evacuation of at least a half-million Oregon residents.

Here is a list of the biggest fires in Oregon at this time. The acreage and containment are the most recent numbers posted from fire officials around the state.

These fires are listed by order of size

A map of the major wildfires in Oregon, September 11, 2020 (Northwest Interagency Coordination Center)

Santiam (formerly Beachie Creek) (Santiam Canyon in Marion County)

182,324 acres, containment not listed

More official updates here

Holiday Farm (near Springfield)

156,708 acres, 0% contained

Lionshead (Detroit Lake area)

131,110 acres, 5% contained

Riverside Fire (near Estacada)

130,000 acres, containment not listed

Indian Creek (in the Vale district)

48,128 acres, 75% contained

South Obenchain (near Medford)

23,150 acres, containment not listed

White River (near Government Camp)

17,383 acres, 70% contained

Almeda Drive (near Ashland)

16,263 acres, 20% contained

Two Four Two (near Klamath)

12,640 acres, 5% contained

Big Hollow Fire (Southwest Washington)

12,050 acres, containment not listed

P-515 (near Warm Springs)

4607 acres, 95% contained

Echo Mountain Complex Fire (Lincoln County)

2435 acres, containment not listed

Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak Fire (Washington County)

2000 acres, 50% contained

Powerline (Washington County)

175 acres, 50% contained