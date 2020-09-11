Wildfires in Oregon: Names, locations, size, containment

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nearly 1 million acres of Oregon have so far been torched by dozens of wildfires that erupted Monday when easterly winds roared through the state, forcing the evacuation of at least a half-million Oregon residents.
Here is a list of the biggest fires in Oregon at this time. The acreage and containment are the most recent numbers posted from fire officials around the state.
These fires are listed by order of size
Santiam (formerly Beachie Creek) (Santiam Canyon in Marion County)
182,324 acres, containment not listed
More official updates here
Holiday Farm (near Springfield)
156,708 acres, 0% contained
Lionshead (Detroit Lake area)
131,110 acres, 5% contained
Riverside Fire (near Estacada)
130,000 acres, containment not listed
Indian Creek (in the Vale district)
48,128 acres, 75% contained
South Obenchain (near Medford)
23,150 acres, containment not listed
White River (near Government Camp)
17,383 acres, 70% contained
Almeda Drive (near Ashland)
16,263 acres, 20% contained
Two Four Two (near Klamath)
12,640 acres, 5% contained
Big Hollow Fire (Southwest Washington)
12,050 acres, containment not listed
P-515 (near Warm Springs)
4607 acres, 95% contained
Echo Mountain Complex Fire (Lincoln County)
2435 acres, containment not listed
Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak Fire (Washington County)
2000 acres, 50% contained
Powerline (Washington County)
175 acres, 50% contained
