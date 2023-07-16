A wildland fire began near Bear Creek Road in Skamania County, July 16, 2023 (Columbia Gorge Wildland and Fire Information)

PORTLAND. Ore. (KOIN) — Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations were ordered for Skamania County residents on Bear Creek Road after a wildland fire began Sunday afternoon.

The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office said Level 1 “Get Set” evacuations are in effect for those along Old State Road.

The fire is currently in the area of Bear Creek Road and Wind River Road, north of Carson.

Around 6 p.m. the Skamania Fire District 1 said “the forward progression of the fire has been slowed due to aggressive initial attack by ground and aerial resources.”

The Washington DNR told KOIN 6 News the fire is about 5 acres in size. The Unified DNR is working with local district command on the blaze and as of early Sunday evening there were 3 engines and 4 helicopters at the scene along with one hand crew. More personnel is being sought.

Multiple agencies have responded to the scene.

