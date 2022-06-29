The Willowcreek Fire was reported burning northeast of Vale, Oregon on June 29, 2022. Photo courtesy Oregon State Fire Marshal, June 29, 2022

The cause of the fire is under investigation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – In 11 hours, a wildfire burning in Eastern Oregon grew 25,000 acres. As of 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Bureau of Land Management estimated the Willowcreek Fire to be 40,000 acres.

The rangeland fire is burning northeast of Vale and as of Wednesday morning, the BLM said it was not contained at all.

State and local firefighters worked through the night to position resources to help fight the fire.

The BLM expects the fire will intensify as temperatures rise Wednesday, but the region expects lighter winds and officials hope the fire won’t spread as quickly as it did on Tuesday.

“The winds calmed about 3 a.m. which gave us a good chance to get around the hot spots on the fire,” Vale BLM Fire Duty Officer Justin Fenton said Wednesday morning.

The Willowcreek Fire was reported burning northeast of Vale, Oregon on June 29, 2022. Photo courtesy Oregon State Fire Marshal, June 29, 2022

Air crews will join ground crews in suppression efforts Wednesday.

So far, no injuries have been reported as a result of the fire. No structures are threatened and no evacuation notices have been issued. The fire was reported on private land Tuesday afternoon and later crossed onto lands managed by the Vale BLM. It is currently burning in grass and sagebrush rangelands.

Interstate 84 was closed between Ontario and Baker City for several hours due to smoke, but it reopened at around 11 p.m., according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

In its previous update issued at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, the BLM estimated the fire was 15,000 acres.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.