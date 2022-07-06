A firefighter establishes a controlled-fire burn line on the Willowcreek Fire. Photo courtesy Bureau of Land Management Oregon, July 6, 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Willowcreek Fire burning northeast of Vale, Oregon is 90% contained, the Bureau of Land Management said Wednesday morning.

The fire burned more than 42,000 acres in Eastern Oregon.

The fire was first reported burning on private land on Tuesday, June 27. It quickly grew to 42,000 acres, but within a few days, firefighters were gaining the upper hand.

By Thursday, containment reached 45% and after the weekend it climbed to 90%.

The BLM thanked the quick work of fire teams for containing the blaze.

“Fire teams made strategic use of cooler temperatures and light winds to successfully slow the burn,” the BLM wrote in a tweet.

The fire burned in grass and sagebrush on public and private land. It did not threaten any structures and no evacuation notices were issued as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.