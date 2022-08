The Windigo Fire spread to 1,500 acres on Monday, August 1, 2022 (Courtesy: Umpqua National Forest).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Windigo Fire is burning more than 1,500 acres in the Umpqua National Forest, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.

The forest service said the blaze is 0% contained. The fire is actively burning in timber nearly 20 miles southwest of La Pine near Crescent Lake.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

