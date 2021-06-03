Crews knock down out-of-control slash burn piles in Newberg

A brush fire spread quickly along Quarry Road in Newberg by high winds, June 3, 2021 (TVFR)

No reports of injuries or damage

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A brush fire spread quickly in Newberg by high winds Thursday night, bringing crews of firefighters to help put it out.

The large slash burn piles “spread out of control” along NE Quarry Road, TVFR tweeted. Brush rigs and water tenders arrived to help, authorities said.

Shortly before 10 p.m., firefighters said crews had knocked down the bulk of the fire and would continue working to extinguish hot spots.

No structures were damaged and no one was hurt.

This happened just a day after an early-season wildfire erupted in The Dalles and burned more than 130 acres and forced evacuations. Fire officials said the hot dry weather and high winds are a danger at this time.