Wyden on wildfires: ‘Towns reduced to piles of ash’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sen. Ron Wyden has introduced different bills to help Oregon get more emergency wildfire funding, manage wildfires better in the future and help rural economies with job training.

In a Zoom interview with KOIN 6 News, Wyden touched on all those topics as well as what he saw when he toured some of the fire zones a few days ago.

Complete KOIN Wildfires Coverage