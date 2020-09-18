Wyden on wildfires: ‘Towns reduced to piles of ash’

Wildfires

Extra funding requested to battle the Oregon wildfires

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sen. Ron Wyden has introduced different bills to help Oregon get more emergency wildfire funding, manage wildfires better in the future and help rural economies with job training.

In a Zoom interview with KOIN 6 News, Wyden touched on all those topics as well as what he saw when he toured some of the fire zones a few days ago.

Complete KOIN Wildfires Coverage

Wildfires devastated large parts of Oregon. Sen. Ron Wyden, Sen. Jeff Merkley, Rep. Greg Walden and others took a tour of the devastated regions around September 12, 2020 (Sen. Wyden’s office)

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss