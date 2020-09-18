Wyden on wildfires: ‘Towns reduced to piles of ash’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sen. Ron Wyden has introduced different bills to help Oregon get more emergency wildfire funding, manage wildfires better in the future and help rural economies with job training.
In a Zoom interview with KOIN 6 News, Wyden touched on all those topics as well as what he saw when he toured some of the fire zones a few days ago.
Complete KOIN Wildfires Coverage
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.