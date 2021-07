PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A young golden eagle was rescued after being found in the Lyle Hill Fire on Wednesday afternoon.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said they got a call about the eagle from fire crews who found it. They were able to bring a specialist to the area to administer fluids and transport it to the Rowena Wildlife Clinic in Oregon.

The eagle is currently under care at the clinic and is expected to make a full recovery and eventually be released.