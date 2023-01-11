PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Holy cow! Wednesday, Jan. 11 is National Milk Day and you could win free milk for a year.

If you buy a gallon of Darigold milk, which is sourced from farms across the Northwest, at a Jacksons Food Stores location you can enter into the sweepstakes. One winner will be randomly selected from each Oregon and Washington state to receive the year supply of milk.

The fab-moo-lous deal is only happening on National Milk Day.

To be eligible to win, customers must also sign up either on the Jacksons Let’s Go rewards app or in stores.

Kohr Harlan stopped in at a Jacksons food store to learn more about this legen-dairy deal.

Watch the full interview to find out how to participate.