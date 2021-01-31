With updated COVID rules, some businesses plan to reopen

While some businesses are opening, others say what's the point if they can only allow six people inside?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon state officials lifted some restrictions Friday for a number of businesses that were in a freeze due to the number of COVID-19 cases.

Places like gyms and theatres can now have a capacity of six people, with social distancing requirements in place.

KOIN 6 News spoke to a gym owner who said classes will start Monday. He said he’s modeling the reopening on how they were operating during the summer of 2020.

“There is a reasonable amount of concern, of course, and there is also trust in us that we ran a very safe program last summer and fall when gyms were allowed to open,” said Tony Gracia, co-owner and co-founder of Industrial Strength in North Portland.

Gracia said everyone will be required to wear masks and everyone must wash their hands when they enter the building. Workouts will be open by appointment only based on their space.

KOIN 6 News also spoke to the owner of the Clinton Street Theater, Lani Jo Leigh, who said it doesn’t make sense to screen movies right now for an audience of only six people. At $10 a ticket, it wouldn’t cover the cost owed to the movie distributor to book the film. She said she’ll have to get creative under the new guidelines.

“What I’m thinking of doing is having private rentals. I’m thinking more along the lines of… a band could come and do some live streaming. But, to open it to just movies, I’d have to book movies. That costs something from the distributor.

Leigh said it’s been tough to get through the pandemic as a business owner. She said she does feel Gov. Kate Brown has done a good job keeping everyone safe, comparatively speaking.

She said she hopes the theater will be able to open by the end of the second quarter.