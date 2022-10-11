People on a beach along the Columbia River near Vancouver, July 19, 2022 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman killed by a jet skier earlier this month has been identified by the Clark County Medical Examiner.

Kira Donovan, 39, was hit by a jet skier on Oct. 9, leading to her death.

Steven Lubeck, the man driving the jet ski, was taken in by Vancouver police and is facing charges of vehicular homicide and operating a vessel while under the influence.

In a report from the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office, the cause of Donovan’s death was listed as blunt force injuries from the collision.