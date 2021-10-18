Woman burned in July 4 Portland apartment fire third to die

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A woman who suffered serious burns to more than 65% of her body after she was trapped in a July Fourth apartment fire in Northeast Portland has died.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Kelsi Edmonds had been at the Oregon Burn Center at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center for the past three months.

She died on Thursday. She arrived at the hospital after jumping out a window to escape the flames that destroyed the Heidi Manor apartment complex.

She’s the third person to have died from injuries suffered in the fire. Two of her roommates, Seth Thompson and Robert Gremillion, also died.