Woman burned in July 4 Portland apartment fire third to die

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A sign at the Heidi Manor apartments in Northeast Portland, July 8, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A woman who suffered serious burns to more than 65% of her body after she was trapped in a July Fourth apartment fire in Northeast Portland has died.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Kelsi Edmonds had been at the Oregon Burn Center at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center for the past three months.

She died on Thursday. She arrived at the hospital after jumping out a window to escape the flames that destroyed the Heidi Manor apartment complex.

She’s the third person to have died from injuries suffered in the fire. Two of her roommates, Seth Thompson and Robert Gremillion, also died.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories