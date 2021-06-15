Woman climbs through window to escape Lebanon house fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman climbed through her bathroom window to avoid a house fire in Lebanon overnight.

Fire officials say the woman was taking a shower sometime before 2 a.m. on Tuesday when she began hearing “beeps” from the smoke detecter. She started to smell smoke, which was then visible coming from the bathroom door. Unsure of what was on the other side of the door, the woman made the decision to escape through the window.

After climbing out the window, the woman ran to the back of the house. From there, she could see flames in her bedroom.

Authorities say she initially attempted to fight the fire herself by using a garden hose. She then ran down the street, where she had other family members. Her uncle rushed back to the house with her and entered through a bedroom window.

The uncle found heavy smoke and could see a fire near the wall, according to the Lebanon Fire District. He tried extinguishing the blaze with a fire extinguisher and threw a burning mattress out through the window.

The Lebanon FD arrived shortly after and crews were sent in for an offensive fire attack. Once they found the room where the fire had originated, they realized the uncle had already extinguished the flames.

Firefighters were on scene for about another hour as they cleared the smoke and checked for any fire extension into the walls. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. However, officials say the early indications suggest the blaze was a result of a plugged-in vaping device that was recharging at the time.