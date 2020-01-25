Driver backs out of garage, runs over woman who dies

The woman died in the hospital as a result of her injuries

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman who had been accidentally run over while sleeping on a driveway in Southeast Portland has died.

Tercell Stinson’s injuries were not initially believed to be life-threatening when transported to the hospital following Friday morning’s incident. However, Stinson’s condition worsened while in the hospital and was pronounced dead hours later.

Stinson, 47, described by Portland Police as “houseless,” had laid down up against an apartment building’s garage door on the 2700 block of SE 92nd Ave. A driver reportedly pulled out of the garage Friday morning and felt two bumps as he exited the driveway in his car. Upon seeing he had run over a body, the driver immediately called 911.

Portland’s Major Crash Team (MCT) continues to investigate the incident though no charges or citations have been issued.