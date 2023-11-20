Authorities say Shamesha Allen, 45, died of homicide by gunshot wound.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The woman who was shot to death in the Glenfair neighborhood on Saturday has been identified by Portland police.

The suspected shooter, Donnell L. Watson, 43, was arrested and charged with first-degree manslaughter with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm, police say. He was lodged in the Multnomah County Detention Center.

The shooting in the 15900 block of NE Everett Court happened around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. The woman, later identified as Allen, was already dead by the time officers arrived.