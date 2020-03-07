Woman on Grand Princess medevaced, unrelated to COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman aboard the Grand Princess was medevaced Saturday for medical reasons unrelated the coronavirus.

The cruise ship, which was been forbidden to dock in San Francisco amid evidence that it has been a breeding ground for COVID-19, has continued to circle in international waters. Twenty-one passengers and crew members have tested positive for the virus.

Officials with the Coast Guard said the woman, who is in her 70s, needed further medical treatment for an unrelated condition. After evaluating the woman’s condition, the duty flight surgeon and CDC recommended for her to be medevaced from the ship despite the quarantine in effect.

The woman was transported to Yerba Buena Island where she remains in stable condition.

The itinerary was for the Grand Princess to leave San Francisco Saturday for trip to Hawaii. It was scheduled to arrive in Astoria on March 31. The Port of Astoria’s cruise ship marketer Bruce Conner told The Daily Astorian the Coast Guard will have the final say on whether the ship makes it to Astoria.