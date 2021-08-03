Woman seen taking ‘surprisingly fast’ tortoise that escaped store

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A “surprisingly fast and smart” tortoise escaped from a pet store July 9 and was shortly thereafter picked up, wrapped in a blanket and taken by an unknown woman, according to the Wilsonville Police Department.

A sales associate with Critter Cabana told authorities that the $1,300 tortoise, named Walter, crawled out of the store after a customer left the door open.

Minutes later, someone driving by the shop called Critter Cabana to report that he had seen a woman take Walter from a nearby intersection. The woman is described as being thin, white and middle aged with long blonde hair, deputies said.

Walter’s brother, Wesley, is still at Critter Cabana. WPD is asking the public for help in reuniting them.

To report tips on the 30-year-old sulcata tortoise’s disappearance, call the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 503.723.4949 or fill out the email form here.