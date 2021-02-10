Woman wanted, accused of hitting Hillsboro officer with car

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a wanted woman who they say hit and injured a Hillsboro police officer with a car Saturday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hillsboro police officers were sent to check on a woman in a car parked near the Old Navy store on Northeast Evergreen Parkway on Saturday, shortly after 11:30 a.m.

When they arrived, officers determined the vehicle the woman was in had been stolen in Portland in January.

Officers tried arresting the woman, but said she backed the car up with its driver’s side door open. The door hit an officer, smashed him against a parked car, and threw him in the air, the sheriff’s office said The officer was treated at a hospital and released.

After hitting the officer, police said the woman left the scene in the stolen car. The car was later found abandoned in Beaverton.

Investigators identified the suspect as 37-year-old Linsey Gail Perry. Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.