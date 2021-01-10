Woman’s body recovered after fall in Mount Rainier National Park

FILE – In this file photo taken June 19, 2013, Mount Rainier is seen from a helicopter flying south of the mountain and west of Yakima, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mount Rainier National Park rangers recovered the body of a Washington woman who reportedly fell in the park Saturday afternoon.

Park officials say they located the body of 65-year-old Constance Markham, of Eatonville, from a steep slope below Ricksecker Point in the southwest corner of the park. Markham’s accidental fall was reported at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

A ground team and helicopter crew recovered her body Sunday.

Mount Rainier officials say 22 National Park Service employees assisted with removing Markham’s body, along with other Mountain Rescue Association personnel from Tacoma, Seattle, and the Olympic Units.

Markham’s body was turned over the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.