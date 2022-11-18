KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With hashtags such as #RIPTwitter and #GoodbyeTwitter trending amid reports of mass resignations at the social media company recently bought by Elon Musk, may have some people feeling nostalgic about the contents of their accounts.

Employee resignations at Twitter could affect the social media company’s ability to remain operable, The Washington Post reported Thursday. The resignations reportedly occurred after a Thursday deadline was set by Musk for employees to further commit to their employment at the company — or leave.

Hoping to hoard your old tweets just in case? Luckily, there’s a way to submit a request.

Step-by-step directions for downloading your Twitter history

There’s a way to download tweets and data to iOS or Android devices via the Twitter application. If there’s still someone at the social media company to procure the report(s) for users, those with Twitter handles can take the following steps:

Open the Twitter application At the top-left of the home feed, select your profile badge Scroll down the menu to “Settings and Support” Select “Settings and Privacy” Select “Your Account” Select “Download an archive of your data” A separate page will open to sign into your Twitter account Sign in Verify your user name with the verification code sent to you Verify your password You should then be presented with the following message: “You can request a ZIP file with an archive of your account information, account history, apps and devices, account activity, interests, and Ads data. You’ll get an in-app notification when the archive of your data is ready to download.” Select the blue “Request archive” button You will see another note at the bottom of the screen: “We’ll let you know when your data is ready to download” Select “Done” at the top-left of the page.

There’s no indication of when, specifically, the data download will be ready, but a slim shot at saving the account’s history is better than none.

Twitter was founded in San Francisco in 2006. Elon Musk began investing in the platform in January and completed takeover Oct. 28.