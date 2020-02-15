WOU opens doors to Concordia students needing new school

The open house takes place at the Kennedy School on Feb 21

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Western Oregon University is reaching out to students affected by the impending closure of Concordia University.

WOU announced it will host an open house on February 21 to offer on-site admissions as well as provide students with information about continuing their collegiate careers.

On February 10, Concordia informed its student body it would cease operations after the Spring 2020 semester. School officials said substantial declines in enrollment and financial loses left them with no option but to close the Lutheran college.

WOU’s open house will take place at the McMenamins Kennedy School gym from noon until 3pm.

To be admitted on-site, current Concordia need to bring a copy of their Concordia transcript. Those admitted for fall 2020 should bring a copy of their high school or prior institution transcript. Admissions applications will be available to complete at the open house and the application fee will be waived.

Students wishing to register for the open house may do so here.

George Fox University has also offered aid to any Concordia University students seeking enrollment.

Undergraduate students who transfer to GFU are eligible for a $5,000 automatic grant that can be renewed annually, in addition to other aid already available, according to their website. Application fees will be waived, and students’ existing credits will be accepted. Those wishing to transfer will also go through an expedited application process.