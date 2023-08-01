PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With less than a month away from the start of the school year, some students in our region need your help to have the supplies they need to succeed in the classroom.

Write From the Start school supply drive makes sure that every student in Vancouver Public Schools has the supplies they need.

More than half of the children at VPS live at or below the poverty line — and purchasing school supplies really adds up.

“You have a whole list of multiple kids and you’ve got backpacks and you need to also shoes and long pants and all the things they’ve grown out of so school supplies is a way that we can meet those needs so families can meet others,” Sam Pike, the community partnerships coordinator at VPS, said.

Donations of varying sizes can help in enormous ways. For example, a $10 donation provides a pencil box filled with writing and coloring tools, scissors and glue. A $25 donation covers everything an elementary school student needs.

Families in need of school supplies can reach out to their family community resource coordinator at their school or to the school’s front office, according to Pike.

Your donation will also go twice as far thanks to a $10,000 match by Dick Hannah Dealerships.