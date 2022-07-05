PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was taken into custody after driving towards the front of an Independence Day parade and disobeying orders from police, authorities said.

According to the Molalla Police Department, 48-year-old Christopher Eby of Molalla was charged with reckless driving and endangering, disorderly conduct, and attempting to elude and interfere with a police officer.

MPD said officers received reports of a wrong way driver that was heading towards the parade around 10 a.m. on Monday. An officer responded to the call, where the driver ignored orders and continued driving towards the front of the parade, said the department in a Facebook post.

The parade was being led Molalla’s Chief of Police Chris Long.

Moments later, the driver was stopped and pinned in with the assistance of the Molalla Fire Department, according to the post. The driver was later identified as Eby, who was then taken into custody without incident following a brief negotiation.

Police say no one was injured during the incident, and the parade resumed after the scene was cleared.

“Thank you to the citizens and spectators of the parade for remaining calm and safely staying out of harm’s way,” said Molalla PD in the post.