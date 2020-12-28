Wyden blames Trump’s ‘tantrum’ for lapse in unemployment benefits

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 05: Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee nomination hearing for Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May. 5, 2020. The panel is considering Ratcliffe’s nomination for director of national intelligence. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

In a statement, Wyden said, "While it’s a huge relief that the bill is signed, Donald Trump’s tantrum has created unnecessary hardship."

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., issued a statement Sunday night criticizing President Donald Trump after the president signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package.

Wyden said because of the president’s delayed decision, it could still be weeks before benefits are back up and running.

In the statement, Wyden said, “Donald Trump’s tantrum has resulted in a lapse in unemployment benefits, and cost millions of jobless workers a week’s worth of income. On top of that, there could be a weeks-long delay in getting benefits back up and running. For families wondering how they will pay January rent or buy groceries, a weeks-long delay could have serious consequences. While it’s a huge relief that the bill is signed, Donald Trump’s tantrum has created unnecessary hardship and stress for millions of families.”

Trump initially refused to accept the bipartisan agreement that was reached earlier in the week. He was demanding larger, $2,000 relief checks and scaled-back spending.

His refusal to sign the bill initially resulted in a lapse in unemployment benefits for millions of people.

The bill he signed Sunday includes $1.4 trillion to fund government agencies through September and contains other end-of-session priorities such as an increase in food stamp benefits.