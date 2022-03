PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the third time this year, a Yamhill County elected official appears to have survived a recall vote.

So far, voters have chosen not to recall Yamhill County Commissioner Lindsay Berschauer. The mail-in vote tally is currently in favor of Berschauer by 1300 votes.

The recall says they got nearly 7,000 signatures to get it on the ballot.

Back in January, two members of the Newberg School Board also survived a recall vote.