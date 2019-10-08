Your Weather Podcast: The Columbus Day Windstorm

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – This Saturday, Oct. 12, marks the 57th anniversary of one of the worst storms to ever slam into the Pacific Northwest.

The Columbus Day Windstorm of 1962 was born from the remnants of Typhoon Freda as it moved north and over the cooler water of the Northern Pacific Ocean. When it hit the coast, the storm packed hurricane-force winds in excess of 150 miles per hour in some locations.

The Oregon Historical Society says the storm killed more than 50 people and injured hundreds more. The damage done by the storm soared into the hundreds of millions of dollars. With inflation, the damage estimates are between $3 and $5 billion.

Damage and aftermath from the Columbus Day Windstorm of 1962 (Oregon Historical Society)

For this week’s Your Weather Podcast, meteorologist Kelley Bayern sits down with retired natural disaster reporter John Dodge to talk about the historical significance of the Columbus Day Storm and the odds that we might see another powerful wind storm in the near future.

Listen to the full podcast below or download it now on Podbean, Spotify, Google Play or iTunes.

Your Weather Podcast: Columbus Day Windstorm