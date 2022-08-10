PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you are in need of healthcare, ZoomCare is offering free access to treatment on Wednesday evening.

Every second Wednesday of each month, the clinic offers cost-free appointments from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The appointments are at their location off NE Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and Davis Street.

They say they can treat most common illnesses.

Mindie Alpert, a certified nurse midwife at ZoomCare, said they’re trying to close the gap between cost and care. She said the appointment isn’t the only thing that’s free, they also have ZoomCare Labs.

“If there is something we can do, we can send it to ZoomCare labs — that’s completely free,” said Alpert. “If the medication they need is in-house, we give the medication for free. If not we send it to the pharmacy and find you low cost.”

ZoomCare says they don’t diagnose or treat sexually transmitted infections or prescribe narcotics. If they can’t treat a patient, sometimes they can help refer them to other resources.

Appointments are scheduled at the clinic on a first come, first serve basis, starting at 5:45 p.m.