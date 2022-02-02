Zucker resigns from CNN over undisclosed relationship

FILE – In this Dec. 8, 2019 file photo, CNN chief executive Jeff Zucker attends the 13th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute in New York. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Invision/AP, File)

(The Hill) — Jeff Zucker has resigned as head of CNN after failing to disclose his relationship with a senior executive at the company.

Zucker, in a memo to CNN employees, said he was asked about “a consensual relationship” with a colleague as part of an investigation into the conduct of former anchor Chris Cuomo.

“I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years,” he said. “I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong.”

The relationship was with Allison Gollust, the chief marketing officer for CNN, who plans to remain with the network, CNN reported. Zucker did not name Gollust in his memo.

“Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years,” Gollust wrote in a statement to The New York Times. “Recently, our relationship changed during Covid. I regret that we didn’t disclose it at the right time. I’m incredibly proud of my time at CNN and look forward to continuing the great work we do everyday.”

In an e-mail to staffers on Wednesday, Jason Kilar, the CEO of CNN parent WarnerMedia said he had accepted Zucker’s resignation and the search for a replacement would begin immediately.

“We will be announcing an interim leadership plan shortly,” Kilar wrote. “Both of these organizations are at the top of their respective games and are well prepared for their next chapters.”

Before joining CNN, Gollust served as communications director for former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), who resigned last year amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

Cuomo’s brother, Chris Cuomo, was fired by Zucker as a primetime host in December after it was revealed the host worked with top aides to his brother to help the governor fight the allegations.

After Cuomo’s firing from CNN, the company said it would internally “investigate as appropriate.”

Zucker, who previously served as president and CEO of NBCUniversal, took over at CNN in 2013 and was in the midst of guiding WarnerMedia through a massive merger with Discovery, which has led to widespread speculation throughout the industry about the outlet’s editorial and business future.