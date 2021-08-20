Newsfeed Now: Families of 14 kids with disabilities sue Texas governor over mask mandate ban; Man survives 40-foot fall from cliffs

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – White House officials say evacuations in Afghanistan are beginning to pick up steam.

According to the Biden administration, Thursday the U.S. evacuated 3,000 people from the airport in Kabul, including 350 American citizens. U.S. officials are promising to ramp up evacuations from Afghanistan.

The Pentagon says there are now more than 5,000 U.S. troops on the ground at the airport in Kabul to help the thousands trying to flee Taliban control. For the full story, watch the video player above.

America is seeing a resurgence of the coronavirus. According to the CDC, there are 157,000 new cases. CDC officials say that is the highest single-day number of cases since February–a more than 1,000 percent increase in two months. As covid cases increase, hospitalizations go up as well causing health care workers to be exhausted. All ICU rooms inside Larkin Hospital, located northwest of Miami, were reportedly full yesterday.

Families of 14 kids with disabilities filed a lawsuit against Texas Governor Greg Abbott over the mask mandate ban.

As schools around the country either are getting ready or already welcomed back students many districts are dealing with a supply shortage, not enough bus drivers.

Ohio police and a mom act fast when technology causes her baby to become trapped inside locked a hot car.

A man is lucky to be alive after falling 40 feet from cliffs in San Diego over the weekend. He was looking for some friends when the cliff gave way underneath.

