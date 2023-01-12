Draper Girls colorful fruit brightens Portland Farmers Market

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Draper Girls Country Farm was established in 1962 in the Mount Hood-Parkdale area. At their farm they have a fruit stand off Highway 35 and at certain times of the year people can pick their own fruit.

“We have a bunch of regulars that come all the time and they know our schedule, whether it’s apples and pears this time of year, they come out for cherries in July or peaches in August,” said Lindsey Mittendorf, who manages the Draper stand at the Portland Farmers Market at PSU.

Their colorful corner display is hard to miss at the Portland Farmers Market.

“We sell a bunch of different varieties of fruits. So we have, this time of year, just apples and pears available, but about 20 different varieties,” she told KOIN 6 News. “We also have our regular, non-alcoholic ciders as well as hard cider. We also sell our variety of canned peaches and pears, also apple sauce products.”

Mittendorf said the Portland Farmers Market highlights the benefits of having a farm and being in a community that embraces their local ingredients.

“They get both experiences where they get to try our products here and then come out for the full experience, maybe picking their own apples and pears out there. So it’s really nice to get the extra people to come out visit us in our part of the state,” she said.

The Portland Farmers Market is open year-round. Later in the year the King, Lents International, Shemanski Park and Kenton Markets will re-open.