PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You’re invited to get a taste of what the Portland area has to offer for World Vegan Month throughout November.

Several local spots are taking part, and each will also help a charity.

“We have food from around the world, made vegan here in Portland,” said event organizer Waz Wu from Veganizer PDX.

Wu says the event represents a way to encourage people, even if they’re not vegan, to get a taste of the options in our area.

“I think over the last few years we have seen a lot of newer restaurants that are representing cuisines from around the world,” she said.

More than 20 vegan restaurants and food carts are taking part, including Gnarly’s, Ice Queen and Jade Rabbit. Each business will donate a portion of sales to a nonprofit of their choice.

Specials they’ll have this month will start at $5, ranging from drinks to appetizers, entrees and desserts.

“I love burgers, comfort foods, but I love seeing things like vegan tacos and we have vegan Venezuelan food, vegan Vietnamese food, and there’s just a much larger diversity right now. We’re very lucky in Portland,” Wu said.

The support for vegan food is so big, that Wu says the Portland Veganizer chapter, which started in 2017, is now the last one that’s still active.

If you want to treat the month like a food tour, there’s also a dining passport to collect stamps at each place you eat, with eight stamps giving you a chance to win a gift card.

View the full list of restaurants and food cars during Portland’s World Vega Month here.