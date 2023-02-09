PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Salem is in the culinary spotlight as chef and restaurant owner Jonathan Jones was named a James Beard Award semifinalist for Best Chef in the Region for the second year in a row.

The word “epilogue” can be used to describe a conclusion in a story. However, at Jones’ downtown Salem restaurant — Epilogue Kitchen and Cocktails — things are starting to pick up in a lot of ways.

The menu nods to his love for books, as Jones explained, “my wife and I are big nerds.”

Epilogue reflects Jones from food that has connections to Pennsylvania and the Pacific Northwest to connecting his community with Black authors in the restaurant’s library room.

“We have everything from a history of the Civil War, from Sumter to Perryville to really modern, sort of post-apocalyptic sci-fi that is just like a celebration of weird, geeky science fiction,” Jones said.

Downtown Salem’s Epilogue reflects chef and owner, Jonathan Jones, from the food to connecting his community with Black authors in the restaurant’s library room. February 9, 2023 (KOIN).

Jones also takes pride in having a business that authentically reflects who he is.

“For the eight to 13 hours, we’re here in this building, this is our home. So, we’re inviting you into our home and like opening up ourselves to try and make connections,” Jones said. “Food is universal. Everyone speaks food.”

Within the past year, he expanded into a larger space, and grew from seven to 19 staff members. With the restaurant’s popularity also came some pushback, including being targeted with racism and a horde of fake online reviews.

Epilogue, in downtown Salem, expanded into a larger space over 2022 and grew from seven to 19 staff members. February 9, 2023 (KOIN).

Jonathan Jones, of Epilogue, says his restaurant is a reflection of himself as the menu nods to his love of books and the restaurant’s library room connects the community to Black authors. February 9, 2023 (KOIN).

However, Jones says “the best way to fight back is to just get louder and be excellent.”

For this book lover, he’s in a chapter that’s filled with personal growth and Epilogue is more like a beginning than an ending.

“This is the story after the story. I kind of pigeonhole myself because what we have to do next, I have to come up with a new naming scheme,” Jones joked.

James Beard Award finalists will be announced at the end of March, followed by the winners’ announcement in June.