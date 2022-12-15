A Jerry Seinfeld candle is part of the decorations at Hey Love in Portland, December 2022 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Festivus was first introduced to the American public during a December 1997 episode of “Seinfeld.” That night, the character of Frank Costanza said he invented the holiday in response to the commercialism of Christmas.

Festivus includes an airing of grievances and a “Feats of Strength” wrestling match. Now, 25 years later, many people actually celebrate Festivus. Well, sort of.

At Hey Love, 920 E. Burnside in Portland, Festivus is one of several holiday season events designed to help air your grievances in a tasty and fun way.

Bartender Michael Castellanos, whose been at Hey Love since it opened in 2018, shared some of the drinks and dishes to make Festivus all it could be.

Bartender Michael Castellanos of Hey Love in Portland, December 2022 (KOIN)

Castellanos said the Afternoon Delight is a Spanish-inspired coffee made with rum and Cinnamon Toast Crunch for a “really nice, nostalgic feeling. Then we add our own house-made whip in it.”

He said pouring the Cinnamon Toast Crunch crumbles over the drink is “really therapeutic” and makes it “really presentable.”

It’s their tribute to the Spanish coffee Huber’s is known for.

This is also a special Festivus menu with Jewish-Chinese fusion dishes with a definite nod to “Seinfeld”: Soup for You, I was in the Pool there was Shrinkage, Yada Yada Yada.

Menu item “Yada Yada Yada” inspired by Festivus at Hey Love in Portland, Oregon. (Courtesy: Hey Love)

“They’re Real and They’re Spectacular” menu item at Hey Love in Portland, Oregon. (Courtesy: Hey Love)

A slushy drink at Hey Love in Portland, Oregon. (Courtesy: Hey Love)

Shots at Hey Love in Portland. (Courtesy: Hey Love)

He told KOIN 6 News there will be a Festivus pole for people to let go of their grievances, but not really any actual wrestling.

“It’s more like, we’re gonna have DJs, food and you’re just wrestling out your grievances you don’t want to be carrying,” he said.

Whether you’re a “Seinfeld” superfan or just want to soak in the scene, Festivus might be for you.

Technically Festivus is each December 23. But Hey Love is holding their Festivus event on Wednesday, December 21 beginning at 4 p.m. Hey Love will feature a DJ set from Chaach playing all 90’s NY hip hop and R&B.