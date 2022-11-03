PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some new food options are stepping up to the court at Moda Center, along with the Portland Trail Blazers’ new season.



KOIN 6 got a tasty look at the local dishes that’ll are sure to be a slam dunk.

“One I’m most excited about (is) our Windmill Dunk Wrap. (It’s a) brand new concept this year in the main concourse. Then we have our Buzzer-Beater chicken sandwich, our Rip City Burger and then a couple of our exclusive club-level items featuring our reusable containers,” said Michael Waterman, executive chef at Levy.

Waterman and his team develop recipes for each Blazers season, although there will be some dishes on smaller menus for concerts and other events.

Then there’s Ranch PDX, a seasoned player in Portland’s pizza scene, going into a rookie year at Moda.

“We’re super excited to be here and we’ve got four locations around Portland. We’ve been around since 2017. We specialize in square-pan pizza. So, it’s thick crust, kind of a hybrid between the Sicilian style and Detroit style,” said Ranch PDX owner Eric Wood.

Ranch PDX offers a trio of choices when you’re at the game, with each slice coming with a side of ranch.

“We have mozzarella around the crust, giving a super-crispy texture to the outer edge. Then we do mozzarella with red on top, and that’s kind of a traditional Sicilian style. And we have our cheese, our pepperoni and our combo,” Wood said.

There’s also a new way to help Moda Center go green next time you eat there, called Rip City Reuse — at certain spots, you’ll get a reusable container that you can drop off at a collection bin.

The Blazers’ next home game is Tuesday, Nov. 15th against the San Antonio Spurs.