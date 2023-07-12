'We're really famous for growing our lettuce and leafy greens.'

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local farm and non-profit goes above and beyond growing food by teaching people — no matter their situation — how to do the same.

Based in Colton, Food Waves branches out to the community by appearing at Portland State University’s Farmers Market. But, the farm’s efforts don’t end there.

“If you come to the market, you could buy food from the farm,” Food Waves Co-founder and Executive Director Matt Brown says. “But if you can’t afford this food, we’ll teach you how to grow it at home.”

Food Waves Co-founder Matt Brown at the PSU Farmers Market. Northwest Grown, July 12, 2023. (KOIN)

Food Waves’ vision is to grow sustainable food that will also help people. The idea started when Brown and his fellow co-founder Nathan McFall became fast friends in West Africa while volunteering for the Peace Corps.

“We came back from Africa and settled in Oregon, got a farm and started Food Waves,” Brown said. “This is our thirteenth season and we became a non-profit in 2011.”

They’ve been educating — and wowing — people ever since.

“We’re really famous for growing our lettuce and leafy greens,” Brown told KOIN 6 News at the end of a Farmers Market day. “We have a wasabi arugula, which everyone freaks out about when they taste it — it tastes like wasabi, but it’s an arugula leaf. “

Various arugula at Food Waves stand at the PSU Farmers Market. (KOIN)

If you stop by their Farmers Market stand, Brown says you might notice some farms are ahead of them, already selling things like tomatoes, squash, cucumbers, eggplants and more. Because Food Waves is located at a higher elevation than most others, those crops will be available a little later.

“One of the coolest things about this area is that people appreciate things done well. I always tell tourists I meet at the market, ‘If you ever see a line, that means it’s good,’ and people in Portland will wait for the best stuff,” Brown explained. “It’s really cool when you grow fresh, nutritious, seasonal, sustainable food, people appreciate it.”