PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A McMinnville restaurant, known for its delicious food and wine is preparing to host a veteran wine journalist, who has just written a new book.

Ron Acierto, the wine and beverage director at Okta, says his staff is excited that Ray Isle, author of “The World in a Wineglass” will be coming to the restaurant in December to promote his book that features 15 Oregon wineries — which can be found at the bottom of this story.

“We’re really excited to host Ray Isle,” Acierto said. “We’ve been compared to many wine regions in the world where we’re producing the best of the best, not only in quality, but in farming practices, which Ray Isle really, really focused on in his new book.”

The restaurant opened in July 2022, with award-winning chef Matt Lightner creating dishes that connect to the area.

“Okta is an experience that in my almost two and a half decades of fine dining in Oregon is nothing like you’ve ever seen before,” Acierto said. “Don’t have pre notions of what the tasting menu should be. Don’t have a pre notion of what fine dining should be. Come be surprised, come be excited and we’ll do our best to entertain you to incorporate not just the food and wine, but an overall holistic hospitality.”

Acierto says his suggestions on what to sip, also usually pay tribute to our region, while, of course, pairing well with what the kitchen is cooking up.

“With my wine and beverage program, I’m just keeping up with them. I’m just pretty much kind of like, ‘okay, whatever you’re doing, I’m gonna do my best to match it,'” he said.

Acierto’s recommendations often give a nod to what he calls the godfathers of Oregon wine. They’re what he describes as great winemakers who’ve taught him a lot about the industry he loves.

“I’m very, very proud to be a part of this community. And I tell everybody, especially my guests at Okta, we’re one of the most fortunate wine regions in the world, because we can grow everything and we’re pretty good at it. We’re getting better and better and better every year,” he said.

Isle, was on CBS Mornings recently giving some affordable wine suggestions that’ll you find in his new book.

One of his recommendations from Oregon is the Elk Cove Pinot Gris, which is about $22. His book-signing event will be on Thursday, Dec. 14 from 4 to 8 p.m. It’s free for those who come and buy a book, plus several of the featured wineries will be there pouring glasses for people to try.

Here are the 15 Oregon wineries featured in “The World in a Wineglass”: