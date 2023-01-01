PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Pacific Northwest has seen its fair share of political clashes in 2022.

From a tight gubernatorial race in Oregon to the battle for Washington’s 3rd congressional district, rivalries abound.

Portland’s city government is set to begin the transition to a new system against the backdrop of record-breaking homicide numbers and a severe homelessness problem.

All these stories, and more, were covered in depth on KOIN 6’s Eye on Northwest Politics.

Watch part two below:

After winning an Emmy and completing its first full year, Ken Boddie wrapped things up with a look back on everything that happened in politics in 2022.