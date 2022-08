PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon hospitals are facing a crisis — a lack of hospital beds. COVID-19 isn’t the only problem though.

Oregon already had a low number of hospital beds, but with many health care workers leaving jobs for places with better pay, the health care system is struggling even more.

Dana Haynes, Managing Editor at Pamplin Media Group, takes an inside look in this week’s “Give me a Minute.” Watch the full clip in the video player above.