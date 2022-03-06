PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Russian invasion into Ukraine is entering its second week, and its impact can be felt thousands of miles away in the Pacific Northwest.

In this week’s Give Me a Minute, Pastor Paul Demyanik of the Ukrainian Baptist Church in Vancouver asked Americans to stand united with Ukraine.

“Putin’s regime started the war in Ukraine — a war against democracy, against religious freedom,” Demyanik said. “We raise our voice and protect and support our people. We call on all Americans to support us in this fight.”