PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the first time in 36 years, Southwestern Oregon will see a new representative to the United States Congress as Congressman Peter DeFazio is retiring.

A new representative comes with new district lines drawn this year, leaning slightly more Democratic, though the race is one of several that could flip.

DeFazio has endorsed fellow Democrat and Oregon Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle.

The Republican, Alek Skarlatos, has run in this race before, losing to DeFazio in 2020. A former Oregon National Guardsman, Skarlatos made international headlines for stopping a terrorist attack on a train heading to Paris.

Skarlatos joined KOIN 6 News’ Brandon Thompson to discuss his race for a seat in Congress.

