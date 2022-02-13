Alek Skarlatos talks race for Oregon’s 4th District

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Alek Skarlatos made international headlines in 2015 when he along with five others stopped and disarmed a terrorist gunman on a Paris-bound train from Amsterdam via Brussels.

Seven years later, Skarlatos is again running for Congress in Oregon’s 4th District, which includes part of southern Oregon, as the Republican from Roseburg is looking to replace longtime Democrat Congressman Peter DeFazio, who is retiring.

Skarlatos talks about the moment that changed his life, why he’s running again and more with Ken Boddie on Eye on Northwest Politics.

