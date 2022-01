PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In this week’s Give Me a Minute, former history professor and historian Robert McLaughlin talks about the state of Oregon’s political landscape.

He earned his Ph.D. in history from the University of Maine, has lived and worked in several states, and now calls Beaverton home.

Hear his thoughts on the state’s political forecast in the video above.

If you are interested in delivering your thoughts on-air on politics in the Northwest, email nwpolitics@koin.com