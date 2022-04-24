PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Betsy Johnson is running for governor of Oregon unaffiliated with any political party.

No one has won the top executive spot in Oregon without running on a major party’s ticket in nearly 100 years.

Johnson has been a pilot, businesswoman, graduate of Lewis & Clark Law School and a legislator. Once a Democrat, the former state senator from Scappoose was co-chair of the Joint Ways and Means Committee when she resigned from the Oregon Senate late in 2021 to focus on her run for governor.

Johnson joined Eye on Northwest Politics to discuss her choice to step away from the Democratic Party and what her priorities would be as governor.

