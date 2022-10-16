PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The race for Oregon governor is in the home stretch.

As the state deals with a persistent homeless crisis and record gun violence, the three candidates, Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, are battling for the governor’s seat.

A businesswoman, aviator and former Democratic state senator, Johnson says she is trying to break through the political party machinery and the democrat stronghold on state politics.

Watch part one of the interview in the player above and part two below: