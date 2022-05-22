PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Every 10 years, Portland city council convenes a charter commission whose task it is to make recommendations to potentially change how the city government runs.

With public hearings wrapping up this month, Portlanders will vote in November on a restructuring of the City Council.

Charter Commission Co-Chair Melanie Billings-Yun joined Eye on Northwest Politics to discuss why Portland’s form of government is considered by some to be outdated. Watch the full interview in the video player above.