PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Bud Pierce captured the Republican nomination for governor in 2016 taking on Kate Brown.

Brown won the race but Pierce captured 43% of the vote. Now, the Salem oncologist and former marine is running again, hoping for a different result against whoever emerges from the Democratic field.

Pierce joined KOIN 6 Anchor Ken Boddie on Eye on Northwest Politics to discuss gun violence, Oregon’s economy and the upcoming election.