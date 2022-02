PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In the race for Portland City Council, a business lawyer and tech company owner is challenging incumbent Jo Ann Hardesty.

Rene Gonzalez is a graduate of Willamette University Law School and began his career at one of Portland’s top law firms, Stoel Rives.

Gonzalez joined KOIN 6 anchor Ken Boddie on Eye on Northwest Politics to share his thoughts on public safety, homelessness and COVID-19.

Watch the full conversation above.