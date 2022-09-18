PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — State representative Janelle Bynum currently represents house district 51, which includes parts of Southern Multnomah County and Northern Clackamas County, including Happy Valley.

The 2018 incident where a constituent called police while Bynum was out stumping for votes made her a household name.

The Clackamas County democrat, who owns several McDonald’s franchises, is running for the legislature again.

Bynum came on Eye on NW Politics this week to discuss her new campaign for the 39th house district.

